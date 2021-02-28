UCSB Arts & Lectures to present Chris Thile

COURTESY PHOTO

Grammy-winning mandolin virtuoso Chris Thile is the host of “Live From Here,” a public radio variety show.

UCSB Arts & Lectures will present Grammy-winning mandolin virtuoso Chris Thile at 5 p.m. March 9.

A MacArthur Fellow, Mr. Thile is a composer and vocalist with a broad outlook that encompasses classical, rock, jazz and bluegrass, among other genres.

Mr. Thile, a Southern California native, is a member of Punch Brothers and Nickel Creek. He is also the host of “Live From Here,” a public radio variety show.

And Mr. Thile has released several albums as a soloist, including “Thanks for Listening” and “PopMatters.”

Recent collaborations include “Not Our First Goat Rodeo” with Yo-Yo Ma, Stuart Duncan and Edgar Meyer. It was the follow-up to their Grammy-winning project “The Goats Rodeo Sessions with Edgar Meyer and Yo-Yo Ma”

The virtual March 9 event is part of UCSB Arts & Lectures Winter 2021 House Calls series.

For ticket information, call UCSB Arts & Lectures at 805-893-3535, or visit www.artsandlectures.ucsb.edu.

— Gerry Fall