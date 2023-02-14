UCSB Arts & Lectures to present U.S. premiere of “Fragments”

COURTESY PHOTO

Cello soloist Alisa Weilerstein to perform music from her “Fragments” project March 10 at UCSB Campbell Hall.

UCSB Arts & Lectures will present cello soloist Alisa Weilerstein in the U.S. premiere of “Fragments” at 7 p.m. March 10.

With “Fragments,” Ms. Weilerstein creates a space for performer, composer and listener that is at once physically intimate and philosophically expansive, according to Arts & Lectures.

“Fragments” weaves together the 36 movements of Bach’s solo cello suites and 27 newly commissioned works. The project is divided into six hour-long chapters to be released over several seasons.

Within each chapter, individual movements from a single suite and a selection of new works are arranged into a new emotional arc. “Fragments: Chapter One,” is set against the familiar backdrop of Bach’s Cello Suite No. 1.

In each “Fragments” program, five to six composers are featured. There’s a total of 28 “Fragments” composers: Andy Akiho, Johann Sebastian Bach, Courtney Bryan, Chen Yi, Alan Fletcher, Gabriela Lena Frank, Osvaldo Golijov, Joseph Hallman, Gabriel Kahane, Daniel Kidane, Thomas Larcher, Tania Leon, Allison Loggins-Hull, Missy Mazzoli, Gerard McBurney, Jessie Montgomery, Reinaldo Moya, Jeffrey Mumford, Matthias Pintscher, Gity Razaz, Gili Schwarzman, Caroline Shaw, Carlos Simon, Gabriela Smith, Ana Sokolović, Joan Tower, Mathilde Wantenaar and Paul Wiancko.

Ms. Weilerstein was recognized with a MacArthur “Genius” Fellowship in 2011. Today her career is global in scope, taking her to prestigious international venues for solo recitals, chamber concerts and concerto collaborations with all the preeminent conductors and orchestras.

