UCSB assistant appears on JEOPARDY!

COURTESY PHOTOS

Aaron Ballett, an executive assistant to the dean of UCSB’s Gervitz School, appeared on JEOPARDY! Friday night.



Mr. Ballett, who successfully answered the game’s first Daily Double to take an early $500 lead,

had a $1,300 advantage at one point in the first round and took a $100 lead into Double JEOPARDY!

He ultimately finished in second place to returning champion Kristin Hucek, who is an attorney in San Francisco. Also competing was MBA student Aanchal Ramani.

Since he finished in second, Mr. Ballett won $2,000.

While being interviewed by host Alex Trebek, Mr. Ballett was asked about his newly formed tattoo collection of national flowers of the countries and states he has visited. The UCSB staffer said he is still early in the process.

“I haven’t gotten that many,” he explained. “I only have four right now.”

According to UCSB, Mr. Ballett’s is responsible for scheduling meetings and travel on behalf of the Dean, providing administrative support to the Dean, Assistant Dean, providing support to various school wide committees and academic personnel.

— Mitchell White