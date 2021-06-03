UCSB athletes make all-conference team

UCSB athletes have been named to the 2021 Big West Baseball All-Conference Team.

Rodney Boone was named Co-Pitcher of the Year. He is the first Gaucho to receive that honor.

The sophomore, who’s from Orange, struck out a Big West-leading 117 batters in 90 innings. His strikeout total ranks third in UCSB single-season history and eight short of the all-time record.

Jordan Sprinkle was named the Co-Freshman Field Player of the Year.

The shortstop, who’s from Palm Springs, led the Big West and ranked 16th in the country with 25 stolen bases.

Other UCSB players picked for the all-conference honors are Cole Cummings, Michael McGreevy (his second time on the team), Carter Benbrook, Christian Kirtley, Zach Rodriguez and Broc Mortensen. All are on the first team except Kirtley and Mortensen, who are both on the second team.

Honorable mentions went to UCSB players Marcos Castanon, Jason Willow and Cory Lewis.

— Dave Mason