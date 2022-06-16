UCSB athletes rated high on academic progress

The NCAA released its latest Academic Progress Rate Tuesday afternoon detailing that all 19 of UCSB’s athletic programs continue to get it done in the classroom.

Each of the Gaucho teams posted a multiyear APR of at least 961 or better, far surpassing the minimum requirement of 930. Of the 19 teams, 12 of them scored higher than the Division I average and five of them earned perfect multiyear scores of 1,000. Those five were women’s swimming, women’s tennis, women’s water polo, men’s tennis and men’s volleyball.

Six more teams earned perfect scores for the 2020-21 year in men’s basketball, men’s cross country, men’s golf, men’s water polo, women’s cross country and softball.

The current APR scores reflect rates from the 2017-18, 2018-19, 2019-20 and 2020-21 academic years. The national four-year APR is 984, up one point from the last publicly reported rate in May 2020, while UCSB’s athletic programs combined for an average score of 987.

The public announcement of APRs returned after a one-year hiatus. This spring, the Division I Board of Directors voted to continue to suspend APR penalties for an additional year due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic; however, it supported the public release of the APR data.

Each academic year, every Division I sports team across the country calculates its APR using a simple and consistent formula. Each term, scholarship student-athletes can earn 1 point for remaining eligible and 1 point for staying in school or graduating. For schools that do not offer scholarships, recruited student-athletes are tracked.

Daniel Moebus-Bowles writes about sports for UCSB.

email: sports@newspress.com