UCSB Athletics announces fall promotional schedule

UC Santa Barbara Athletics has announced its Fall Promotional Schedule featuring a number of Gauchos Give Nights, themed games and giveaways for the UCSB men’s soccer, women’s soccer and women’s volleyball teams.

Men’s Soccer

Saturday, Aug. 20 vs Westmont – Community Shield Game – Schedule Poster Giveaway

Sunday, Aug. 28 vs Cal Baptist – Frontline Workers Night

Friday, Sept. 2 vs Cornell – Faith and Non-Profit Night

Friday, Sept. 9 vs Oregon State – Faculty and Staff Night

Sunday, Sept. 11 vs Utah Valley – First Responders Night

Saturday, Sept. 17 vs Grand Canyon – AYSO Night – Kids Wig Giveaway

Saturday, Sept. 24 vs Stanford – Student T-Shirt Giveaway

Wednesday, Sept. 28 vs UC San Diego – Teacher Appreciation Night

Saturday, Oct. 1 vs CSUN – Santa Barbara Soccer Club Night

Saturday, Oct. 8 vs Cal State Fullerton –Hispanic Heritage Night, Revolution League Night

Wednesday, Oct. 19 vs UC Davis – UCSB Campers Night

Saturday, Oct. 22 vs Cal Poly – Blue Green Rivalry and Senior Night, Thunderstick Giveaway

Women’s Soccer

UCSB Women’s Soccer is proud to announce its participation in raising awareness for two important issues this season. September is Pediatric Cancer Awareness month, and the Gauchos will raise awareness by wearing their gold jerseys during every home game. The month of October is for Breast Cancer Awareness month, so the Gauchos will don their pink jerseys to show their support.

Thursday, Aug. 11 vs Westmont – Community Shield Game – Schedule Poster Giveaway

Thursday, Sept. 1 vs Pepperdine – Pediatric Cancer Awareness Month Kick-off

Thursday, Sept. 8 vs Fresno State – First Responders Night

Sunday, Sept. 18 vs Pacific – AYSO Night

Thursday, Sept. 22 vs Hawai’i – Teacher Appreciation Night – T-Shirt Giveaway

Thursday, Oct. 6 vs UC San Diego – Santa Barbara Soccer Club Night, Breast Cancer Awareness Month Kick-Off

Sunday, Oct. 9 vs UC Davis – Hispanic Heritage Night, Revolution League Night

Thursday, Oct. 20 vs UC Irvine – Faculty and Staff Night

Sunday, Oct. 23 vs Long Beach State – Senior Night – Thunderstick Giveaway

Women’s Volleyball

Friday, Sept. 30 v Cal Poly – Blue-Green Rivalry, Blue-Out Night, T-Shirt and Schedule Poster Giveaway

Saturday, Oct. 1 vs CSU Bakersfield – Faculty and Staff Night

Saturday, Oct. 14 vs UC Riverside – High School Night

Sunday, Oct. 15 vs UC Davis – Teacher Appreciation Night

Thursday, Oct. 27 vs UC Irvine – Club Night

Friday, Nov. 11 vs Cal State Fullerton – Military Night

Saturday, Nov. 12 vs Long Beach State – Alumni Night

Tuesday, Nov. 22 vs CSUN – First Responders Night

Friday, Nov. 25 vs Hawai’i – Senior Night, Rally Towel Giveaway

Daniel Moebus-Bowles writes about sports for UCSB.

email: sports@newspress.com