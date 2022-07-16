UCSB Athletics announces fall promotional schedule

UC Santa Barbara Athletics has announced its Fall Promotional Schedule featuring a number of Gauchos Give Nights, themed games and giveaways for the UCSB men’s soccer, women’s soccer and women’s volleyball teams.
Men’s Soccer
Saturday, Aug. 20 vs Westmont – Community Shield Game – Schedule Poster Giveaway
Sunday, Aug. 28 vs Cal Baptist – Frontline Workers Night
Friday, Sept. 2 vs Cornell – Faith and Non-Profit Night
Friday, Sept. 9 vs Oregon State – Faculty and Staff Night
Sunday, Sept. 11 vs Utah Valley – First Responders Night
Saturday, Sept. 17 vs Grand Canyon – AYSO Night – Kids Wig Giveaway
Saturday, Sept. 24 vs Stanford – Student T-Shirt Giveaway
Wednesday, Sept. 28 vs UC San Diego – Teacher Appreciation Night
Saturday, Oct. 1 vs CSUN – Santa Barbara Soccer Club Night
Saturday, Oct. 8 vs Cal State Fullerton –Hispanic Heritage Night, Revolution League Night
Wednesday, Oct. 19 vs UC Davis – UCSB Campers Night
Saturday, Oct. 22 vs Cal Poly – Blue Green Rivalry and Senior Night, Thunderstick Giveaway
Women’s Soccer
UCSB Women’s Soccer is proud to announce its participation in raising awareness for two important issues this season. September is Pediatric Cancer Awareness month, and the Gauchos will raise awareness by wearing their gold jerseys during every home game. The month of October is for Breast Cancer Awareness month, so the Gauchos will don their pink jerseys to show their support.
Thursday, Aug. 11 vs Westmont – Community Shield Game – Schedule Poster Giveaway
Thursday, Sept. 1 vs Pepperdine – Pediatric Cancer Awareness Month Kick-off
Thursday, Sept. 8 vs Fresno State – First Responders Night
Sunday, Sept. 18 vs Pacific – AYSO Night
Thursday, Sept. 22 vs Hawai’i – Teacher Appreciation Night – T-Shirt Giveaway
Thursday, Oct. 6 vs UC San Diego – Santa Barbara Soccer Club Night, Breast Cancer Awareness Month Kick-Off
Sunday, Oct. 9 vs UC Davis – Hispanic Heritage Night, Revolution League Night
Thursday, Oct. 20 vs UC Irvine – Faculty and Staff Night
Sunday, Oct. 23 vs Long Beach State – Senior Night – Thunderstick Giveaway
Women’s Volleyball
Friday, Sept. 30 v Cal Poly – Blue-Green Rivalry, Blue-Out Night, T-Shirt and Schedule Poster Giveaway
Saturday, Oct. 1 vs CSU Bakersfield – Faculty and Staff Night
Saturday, Oct. 14 vs UC Riverside – High School Night
Sunday, Oct. 15 vs UC Davis – Teacher Appreciation Night
Thursday, Oct. 27 vs UC Irvine – Club Night
Friday, Nov. 11 vs Cal State Fullerton – Military Night
Saturday, Nov. 12 vs Long Beach State – Alumni Night
Tuesday, Nov. 22 vs CSUN – First Responders Night
Friday, Nov. 25 vs Hawai’i – Senior Night, Rally Towel Giveaway
Daniel Moebus-Bowles writes about sports for UCSB.
email: sports@newspress.com