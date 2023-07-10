UCSB Athletics promotes Goerke to Deputy AD/SWA/COO

UCSB Athletics is thrilled to announce the promotion of Jessica Goerke, who will now serve as the Deputy Athletic Director, Senior Woman Administrator and Chief Operating Officer for the department, Director of Athletics Kelly Barsky has announced today.

“An exceptional communicator and collaborator, Jessica has worn many hats over the past couple of years and excelled in every role,” Ms. Barsky said. “She brings with her experiences from a variety of institutions, demonstrates her leadership skills on the national stage, and has been a forward-thinking, results-driven administrator here in Santa Barbara. She will have a significant impact on serving student-athletes and our community as she steps into this role to further assume many of the operations and day-to-day administration within the department. I’m excited to welcome Jessica into this new role and work alongside her to serve our Gaucho campus and community!”

In this role, Ms. Goerke will oversee many of the day-to-day operations of the department. She will provide leadership and direct supervision for selected sports and administrative areas, including direct oversight over the academic and student success outcomes for the department. Along with that, she will act as the department’s representative in various campus engagements while serving on the council of The Big West.

Ms. Goerke initially joined UCSB Athletics in October of 2017 as the Assistant Athletic Director of Academic Services before transitioning into the role of Deputy Athletic Director and interim SWA back in January of 2022.

In addition to her service to the UCSB campus, Ms. Goerke was named to two NCAA committees in 2022. She currently serves on both the Division I Committee on Academics along with the Men’s Soccer Selection Committee. Ms. Goerke’s appointments on both committees will carry her through 2024 when she will be eligible for reappointment.

Before landing in Santa Barbara, the North Aurora, Illinois native made stops at the University of Illinois, Georgia Tech, and the University of Akron, elevating the academic profiles of each of those institutions in her various roles.

Ms. Goerke earned a B.A in History with a minor is Secondary Education from North Central College in 2010 and received her teaching credential for the state of Illinois shortly after. In 2012, she earned a Master’s in Education (M.Ed.) in Higher Education Administration from Akron. She also belongs to the National Association of Academic and Student-Athlete Development Professionals (N4A), and has since 2012, while also serving on the Board of Directors in the role of Director of Program and Events since June 2020.

“I am thrilled and deeply honored to be chosen as the next Senior Woman Administrator and Chief Operating Officer for the UC Santa Barbara athletics department,” Ms. Goerke said. “I am ready to embrace the challenges ahead, grow both personally and professionally, and make a significant impact in my new role. I look forward to working closely alongside our Athletic Director Kelly Barsky as we bring her strategic plan for UCSB Athletics to life.”

Ms. Goerke will officially take on this new title and its responsibilities effective immediately.

