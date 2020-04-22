UCSB Athletics show off prowess in the classroom

UCSB’s athletic programs achieved a first for the university this year before the coronavirus epidemic pulled the plug on all competition.

All 19 Gaucho teams finished the winter quarter with a cumulative grade-point average of 3.07 or above. Women’s volleyball led the way at 3.625, narrowly edging the .3620 scored by women’s swimming.

“For every one of our programs to have achieved at this level at an institution that is as academically competitive as UCSB is reflective of how committed our student athletes, coaches and staff are to the true meaning of student-athlete,” Director of Athetics John McCutcheon said.

Of the 439 Gauchos, 349 of them — 79.5% — finished at 3.00 or above while 161 were above 3.50. Thirty-seven UCSB student-athletes recorded straight-A’s during the winter quarter

The top-achieving men’s team and third overall was golf with a GPA of 3.428. Women’s soccer was fourth at 3.422 and women’s cross country was next at 3.394.

UCSB’s other sports and their team GPA’s: women’s basketball – 3.356; men’s water polo – 3.341; women’s tennis – 3.336; women’s track and field – 3.334; men’s volleyball – 3.306; women’s water polo – 3.303; men’s tennis – 3.293; men’s track and field – 3.274; men’s swimming – 3.267; men’s cross country – 3.234; baseball – 3.200; softball – 3.152; men’s basketball – 3.143; men’s soccer – 3.070.



