UCSB Baseball announces changes to weekend schedule

Due to rain, UCSB baseball’s Friday night game against Seton Hall was postponed and will be played today.

The teams will play a doubleheader today, with the first game beginning at 10:35 a.m. and lasting seven innings. The second game will start as soon as possible after the first ends, and is set to last a full nine innings. However, no new inning will start after 4:45 p.m. in order to accommodate Seton Hall’s travel back to New Jersey. Should any other schedule changes be made, they will be announced on ucsbgauchos.com and the team’s social media accounts.

Eric Boose is assistant director of athletic communications at UCSB.

