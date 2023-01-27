UCSB baseball picked to win Big West

Pair of Gaucho pitchers earn preseason honors

By ERIC BOOSE

UCSB SPORTS

UCSB baseball was picked to win its second straight Big West championship and make a fourth straight NCAA Regional appearance in D1Baseball’s recent Big West season preview. Gaucho pitchers Mike Gutierrez and Tyler Bremner also received preseason awards — Pitcher of the Year for Gutierrez and Freshman of the Year for Bremner.

The Gauchos posted a record of 44-14 overall and 27-3 in The Big West en route to the conference title and an NCAA Regional appearance last season. The lefty, Gutierrez, started eight of those wins for UCSB and was an All-Big West Second Team selection with a 3.03 ERA and 78 strikeouts in 80.1 innings. He was also named a Preseason All-American by Collegiate Baseball News ahead of the 2023 season. Bremner, a righty from San Diego, comes into his first collegiate campaign after posting a sub-1.00 ERA in his senior season at Scripps Ranch High School.

UCSB’s 2023 season begins at the Sanderson Ford Classic in Surprise, Arizona, Feb. 17-20.

Eric Boose writes about sports for UCSB.

