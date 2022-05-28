UCSB baseball takes game one over CSUB

No. 4 UCSB matched its win total from last season Thursday night, improving to 41-12, 25-3 with a 9-6 win over CSU Bakersfield. The Gauchos have now won four straight, eight of their last 10, and have made it through the entire Big West season undefeated in game one.

Blake Klassen was remarkable, going 4-for-5 with a double, three runs and an RBI hitting second in the lineup once again.

Kyle Johnson collected a pair of singles and an RBI and Nick Vogt knocked in three RBI.

Christian Kirtley (41), Bryce Willits (39), Nick Vogt (25), Johnson (22), and Broc Mortensen (14) all extended their on-base streaks.

Cory Lewis improved to 9-0 on the season tossing five innings of work. He hung four zeros and struck out six but gave up four earned in a single inning.

Michael Rice tossed two full frames of one-run ball and allowed just two hits.

Taking the final two innings was Ryan Harvey, who allowed just two hits while striking out two on his way to his 11th save of the season. That mark is good for the fourth most in a single season in program history and ranks 15th in the nation. The Gauchos as a team now have 20 saves, the most in program history, surpassing their total from 2019 of 19.

The bats got going early and often for UCSB, as the team hung three crooked numbers in three of the first four innings. Willits led off the game with a double down the left field line and came around to score the game’s first run on an RBI single by Blake Klassen. RBI singles by both Johnson and Mortensen made it a 3-0 game.

Two more scored in the top of the second with Gianni Bloom hitting a lead-off double and scoring on an RBI double by Klassen. Klassen then touched home on a sac-fly by Nick Vogt to extend the lead to 5-0.

The ‘Runners answered with a five-spot in the third to tie it, but once again the Gauchos plated three to regain the lead. A pair of walks and a single loaded the bases for Vogt, who slapped a single through the left side of the infield to score two. Then it was Kirtley taking a full count ball through the same infield hole to make it an 8-5 game.

Rice entered in the 6th for Lewis and kept the ‘Runners at bay, stranding a batter in each of his two innings to keep his team ahead.

CSUB did score one on Rice but UCSB got it right back in the top of the eighth as Klassen scored Jordan Sprinkle on a full-count single to make it 9-6. It was the fourth hit and third RBI for the Gauchos’ DH.

Harvey had another solid outing, as after allowing a lead off single in the eighth he retired the next six batters in order.

Daniel Moebus-Bowles writes about sports for UCSB.

