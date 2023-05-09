UCSB baseball takes series from Highlanders

Jonah Sebring had a career day at the plate on Sunday, going 5-for-6 with two home runs and three stolen bases, driving in five of UCSB’s 18 runs as the Gauchos (30-14, 15-6 Big West) beat UC Riverside (10-32, 4-17 Big West) to secure the series win, 18-4. All nine of UCSB’s starting hitters recorded at least one RBI in the game, and starting pitcher JD Callahan racked up a career-high 10 strikeouts in his seven innings of work.

HOW IT HAPPENED

The Gauchos’ offense got off to a good start again Sunday afternoon, with Christian Kirtley reaching to lead off the third game in a row. Zander Darby got on behind him, then Jared Sundstrom bunted Kirtley and Darby over to second and third. Sebring’s two-out single scored them both, and Sebring took second before the inning ended for his first of three steals on the day. The lead did not last long though, as Callahan worked a perfect first inning but could not get around a pair of doubles in the second inning, with the Highlanders scoring both of those runners to tie the game.

After both sides went down in order in the third, Santa Barbara re-took the lead for good in the fourth inning. Sebring started the frame with an infield hit, then stole second and, in the same plate appearance, stole third. Aaron Parker walked before Ivan Brethowr’s single brought Sebring home, then another walk loaded the bases. Corey Nunez drew the third straight base on balls of the inning, and with nowhere to put the freshman shortstop, the Gauchos went up, 4-2. With the bases still loaded, Darby nearly cleared them, but had to settle for a sacrifice fly after Riverside’s right fielder leaped at the wall and took away what would have been at least a double. Kirtley was picked off at first base to end the inning, but Nunez scampered home from third before the final out was made on the play, making it 6-2 Gauchos.

Santa Barbara blew the game wide open in the fifth, sending 12 men to the plate and putting up eight runs in the inning. Sundstrom led off with a double down the left field line, then Parker started the scoring with a bases-loaded single to right. The Gauchos added another run after Brethowr’s hard-hit grounder to third, which the Highlander third baseman threw home to cut down the lead runner, but the catcher tried to also throw out Brethowr at first, instead sailing it up the line, allowing Sebring to score from second and advancing Parker to third. McCollum drove in Parker, with an infield single, then took second on another Highlander throwing error.

With three runs across in the inning, UCR got their second out, but then Kirtley got Santa Barbara back to doing damage, driving in Gauchos from second and third with a single to center. Darby singled to left then took second on the throw, with Kirtley moving around to third. That set up an RBI opportunity for Sundstrom in his second at-bat of the inning, which he cashed in with a two-RBI single. The center fielder then stole second, meaning Broc Mortensen’s single — the fourth straight Gaucho hit — was enough to make it 14-2 UCSB.

Riverside got one back in their half of the fifth, but the game was as good as over. On the mound, Callahan denied any threat of a Highlander rally in the sixth or seventh innings, allowing just one baserunner over his final two frames of work. Santa Barbara’s offense added three runs of insurance in the seventh as well. Darby led off with a triple and scored on Sundstrom’s sacrifice fly, and after Mortensen reached on an error, Sebring hit his third home run of the season to left field to put the Gauchos up two touchdowns, 17-3.

Sebring hit his second home run of the game and fourth of the season in his next at-bat, with two outs in the top of the ninth. The Highlanders scored a run of their own in the bottom of the ninth, but Frank Camarillo finished out the game on the mound without allowing any further damage.

ON THE STAT SHEET

– Sebring had an amazing series against the Highlanders, going 7-for-14 with two home runs and a double over the weekend. He slugged 1.000, recorded eight RBI, and stole four bases without being caught.

– Sundstrom was impressive as well this weekend, hitting .500 like Sebring, with three of his six hits going for doubles.

– JD Callahan pitched seven innings for the first time since May 2 on Sunday, earning his second straight quality start. His final line reads seven innings pitched, three earned runs on six hits and just one walk, with a career-high 10 strikeouts

– Four relievers took the mound for the Gauchos after Callahan on Sunday, with Sam Whiting, Jed Decooman, and Alex Schrier combining to work a scoreless eighth before Camarillo handled the ninth.

– Fourteen Gaucho hitters made at least one plate appearance on Sunday, with Josh Williams, Nick Oakley, Jessada Brown, Leo Mosby, and Justin Trimble all coming off the bench.

Eric Boose is assistant director of athletic communications at UCSB.

