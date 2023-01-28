UCSB baseball tickets on sale

UCSB baseball has announced that 2023 season tickets are now on sale. Season ticket holders can catch all 29 home games at Caesar Uyesaka Stadium as the Gauchos look to earn the program’s fifth Big West Conference championship and return to the postseason.

Collegiate Baseball News ranks UCSB 14th in the country heading into this season. The Gauchos’ home slate begins on Feb. 17, welcoming Oregon to town for a four-game series. Single-game tickets for all 29 home games are also now on sale.

The Gauchos are offering free admission to children 12 and under for all Saturday and Sunday games this season until capacity is met.

All ticket information and pricing is available at ucsbgauchos.com/tickets or by calling (805) 893-8272.

– Eric Boose