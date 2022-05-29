UCSB baseball wins fifth straight game

No. 4 UCSB Baseball (42-12, 26-3) picked up their fifth straight win, topping CSU Bakersfield 9-1 on the road Friday night. The Gauchos have officially made it through the regular season having not lost a single weekend series as they split four games with Oregon back in early March and have won their other 14 series. They are one of just a handful of teams in the nation to do so.

Mike Gutierrez improved to 8-1 on the season with six innings of work tonight. He allowed just one run and struck out seven. He also picked off a pair of ‘Runners.

Kyle Johnson was at it again going 3-for-4 with a double, a walk, and three runs.

Jordan Sprinkle went 3-for-4 with a walk and three RBI and Nick Oakley added a multi-hit effort as well going 2-for-4 with a double, a walk, a run and an RBI.

Christian Kirtley (42), Johnson (23), and Broc Mortensen (15) all extended their on-base streaks.

Hayden Hattenbach had a tremendous relief appearance, tossing two perfect innings with two Ks.

The Roadrunners took an early lead with a run in the bottom of the first, but UCSB answered quickly as Sprinkle slapped a bases-loaded single in the top of the 2nd.

The game remained tied until the sixth, when the Gauchos scored a four-spot. UCSB added three more in the seventh and one more in the eighth to go up 9-1. Mixed in were RBI singles by Sprinkle and John Newman Jr, a two-RBI single from Jason Willow, and the 14th home run of the year for Mortensen who entered on a pinch-hit.

CSUB scored a run in the bottom of the ninth, but Alex Schrier stranded two ‘Runners to end the game.

Daniel Moebus-Bowles writes about sports for UCSB.

