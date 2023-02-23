UCSB baseball’s series with Oregon moves to Eugene

Due to inclement weather hitting the Santa Barbara area this weekend, UCSB baseball, along with Oregon Baseball, will move this series to Eugene with three games across Friday and Saturday.

The series was initially scheduled to be played at Caesar Uyesaka Stadium on UCSB’s campus. Now, instead of four games, there will be three games with a single game beginning at 2:05 p.m. on Friday and a double header beginning at 11:05 a.m. on Saturday. The second game of the series will begin 45 minutes after the first game has ended.

For those making the trip to Eugene, tickets are available starting at $7. Those who purchased tickets for the weekend series here at UCSB will receive correspondence with the ticketing office.

– Kristen Keller