UCSB basketball to hold youth camp

Community members can see UCSB basketball players for the first time since the pandemic’s inception during summer camp Aug. 2-6. Registration opens today and is available for boys and girls going into grades 2-8.

All who apply are welcome to join the camp. The players will coach the campers alongside the coaching staff.

All-star speakers will come share stories and words of wisdom with the young basketball players.

Registration costs $299 per camper.

To sign up, visit ucsbmensbasketballcamps.totalcamps.com.

— Annelise Hanshaw