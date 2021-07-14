UCSB basketball to hold youth camp

Community members can see UCSB basketball players for the first time since the pandemic’s inception during summer camp Aug. 2-6. Registration opens today and is available for boys and girls going into grades 2-8.
All who apply are welcome to join the camp. The players will coach the campers alongside the coaching staff.
All-star speakers will come share stories and words of wisdom with the young basketball players.
Registration costs $299 per camper.
To sign up, visit ucsbmensbasketballcamps.totalcamps.com.
— Annelise Hanshaw