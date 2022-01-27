UCSB beats CSUN 61-54 in women’s basketball

Senior point guard Danae Miller set a new season-high with 26 points, junior center Ila lane pulled down 16 rebounds, and the UCSB women’s basketball team outscored CSUN 16-8 down the stretch to defeat the Matadors 61-54 on Tuesday night.

During the home game, Miller moved into sole possession of No. 6 in career assists (406) and No. 8 in three-pointers (135) in the Gaucho record book, also setting a career-high in free throws by knocking down 14-of-15 (93.3%) at the line.

The Gauchos (9-6, 3-3) improved to 6-1 at the Thunderdome this season, their best start at home since 2008-09.

The Matadors (6-10, 2-4) started off hot from outside, hitting four of their first seven threes. They would go 0-for-6 the rest of the way.

Fewer turnovers and more trips to the charity stripe helped keep the Gauchos close early on. A three-pointer from sophomore guard Alyssa Marin ended the quarter with a slight 16-15 CSUN advantage. That shot put Miller past Barbara Beainy (1988-92) in career assists.

Both teams made just two field goals in a low-scoring second quarter. UCSB’s final shot of the half was a trey by Miller with 2:35 left on the clock, seeing her pass Sarah Porter (2016-18) on the Gaucho leaderboards.

The Gauchos outscored CSUN by a slight margin in the second, 8-7, to tie it at 23-23 heading into the half.

UCSB came out of halftime looking to get the ball inside to Lane. After going scoreless through two quarters, she scored eight points in the third on 3-of-5 shot attempts. The Gauchos shot 45.5 percent (5-11 FG) in the third, their best of the night, as they headed into the last 10 minutes still tied at 38-38.

There were four ties and seven lead changes in the final quarter alone.

Freshman guard Kennedy Johnson provided a huge spark, blocking two shots and scoring all six of her points in the fourth. Her steal and left-handed dagger layup with just over a minute remaining capped an 8-0 UCSB run, putting the Gauchos up 53-46. Miller would ice the game down the stretch, making all eight of her free throws in the final 31 seconds.

It was an outstanding night at the line for the Gauchos, as they set a new season-high going 24-for-27 (88.9%) on free throws.

Lane finished with her Big West-leading fifth double-double of the year with 10 points and 16 boards.

UCSB will be back at home tonight to take on Hawaii at 7 at the Thunderdome.

Michael Jorgenson writes about sports for UCSB.

