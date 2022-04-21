UCSB beats Riverside in men’s tennis

RIVERSIDE — The No. 54 UCSB men’s tennis team beat UC Riverside 4-0 Monday afternoon at the SRC Tennis Courts.

The win was the Gauchos’ (15-5, 4-1 BWC) fourth straight shutout and win among a stretch of nine victories in the last 10 matches. Santa Barbara has outscored opponents 47-8 over that period, which has included six shutouts.

The doubles duo of Kai Brady and Pablo Masjuan kicked things off with a 6-1 win over the Highlanders’ Antreas Djakouris and Andreas Whelan-Merediz on court one

Phillip Jordan and Diego Castillo, playing doubles together for the first time this season, then clinched the doubles point on court three with a 6-4 win over Daniel Velek and Aarav Sane

Moving on to singles, Masjuan earned another point for the Gauchos, beating Nolan McCaig 6-0, 6-4 on court two

Brady put UCSB on the edge of clinching the match with a 6-3, 6-4 court five win over Joshua Roth

Gianluca Brunkow wrapped things up, topping Justin Lamy 6-4, 6-3 on court six.

Daniel Messinger writes about sports for UCSB.

email: sports@newspress.com