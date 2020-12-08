UCSB cancels its films at Goleta drive-In

GOLETA — UCSB Arts & Lectures had planned on showing three free films at the West Wind Drive-In theater.

But those films (“Cinnamon” and “Elf” pm Wednesday and “It’s a Wonderful Life,” Dec. 16) have been canceled due to Gov. Gavin Newsom’s three-week stay-at-home order.

“While we are disappointed that what has become a popular source of entertainment during the pandemic must come to an end early, the safety of our community is of the utmost concern,” the Arts & Lectures department said in a news release. “As we all once again limit our public outings, please know that A&L will be working hard to create new and safe ways for our community to be entertained, educated and inspired.”

— Gerry Fall