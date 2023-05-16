UCSB Capps Center announces this week’s events

The Capps Center at UCSB is hosting a forum at 5 p.m. today on approaches to ending sexual violence on campus, featuring experts from UCSB.

This will take place at Henley Hall Lecture Hall. The panelists include UCSB faculty, students and staff: Erin Khuê Ninh, associate professor and chair, Asian American Studies; Ariana Alvarez, director and Title IX officer, Office of Title IX and Sexual Harassment Policy Compliance; Cierra Sorin, doctoral candidate, sociology; Leila Loose, co-chair, Students Against Sexual Assault; and Briana Miller, director of Campus Advocacy, Resources and Education.

In addition, Capps Center is co-sponsoring several events with other campus and community organizations during the week:

— Today at UCSB Humanities and Social Change Center, a variety of conference presenters will be talking about addiction, specifically regarding its consumption and dilemmas of freedom. The program is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

The speakers of this talk are Susan Zieger, professor of English, UC Riverside; Natasha Schüll, associate professor of media, culture and communication at UCSB: and Lucas McCracken, doctoral candidate in religious studies, UCSB.

— “Sensitive People: Cancel Culture and Other Myths” will be covered by a panel from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday at UCSB Henley Hall Lecture Hall. Speakers are Kathryn Lofton, FAS dean of humanities, and Lex Hixon, professor of religious studies and American studies and professor of history and divinity at Yale University.

— A graduate symposium featuring UCSB faculty and graduate students, as well as faculty and graduate students from other universities, will take place from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday at the West Conference Center. This symposium will specifically highlight the Asian/American Studies Collective.

— Finally, from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday at Trinity Episcopal Church, 1500 State St., attendees will get the opportunity to have an afternoon with Sister Joan Chittister. Sister Joan Chittister, O.S.B., is the Benedictine nun and executive director of Benetvision. Tickets are $30 and available for purchase at www.trinitysb.org.



