UCSB Chancellor’s award brings Belize delegation

Highlighting the importance of conservation and cultural prosperity, Master Maya Forest Gardener Narciso Torres recently received the Chancellor’s Medal.

This is the highest award that UCSB Henry T. Chancellor Yang can bestow.

The Maya Forest is in Belize.

Joining Mr. Torres during his visit to the Santa Barbara area were his fellow Maya Forest Gardeners. The Belize delegation has been visiting the various beautiful gardens around Santa Barbara. Today, the delegation will visit Lotusland in Montecito, and on Thursday, it visited Tom Shepherd Farms and Harmony Gardens.

The delegation leaves Saturday to return to Belize.

— Caleb Beeghly