Home Local UCSB Chancellor’s award brings Belize delegation
Local

UCSB Chancellor’s award brings Belize delegation

by Caleb Beeghly 0 comment
0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterEmail

Highlighting the importance of conservation and cultural prosperity, Master Maya Forest Gardener Narciso Torres recently received the Chancellor’s Medal.

This is the highest award that UCSB Henry T. Chancellor Yang can bestow. 

The Maya Forest is in Belize.

Joining Mr. Torres during his visit to the Santa Barbara area were his fellow Maya Forest Gardeners. The Belize delegation has been visiting the various beautiful gardens around Santa Barbara. Today, the delegation will visit Lotusland in Montecito, and on Thursday, it visited Tom Shepherd Farms and Harmony Gardens. 

The delegation leaves Saturday to return to Belize.

— Caleb Beeghly  

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterEmail

News-Press Correspondent

Leave a Comment

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. Click "Accept" to agree and continue. Accept Read More