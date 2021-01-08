UCSB clinic launches The Healing Center

The Hosford Counseling & Psychological Services Clinic, based at UCSB Gevirtz School, has launched a new service.

It’s called The Healing Center.

The center is a specialty clinic that provides psychological services for black clients of all ages. In addition to general stressors and life issues, the Healing Center acknowledges the effects of racial trauma, marginalization, and injustice on social and health disparities among black communities.

All services are provided by black therapists who have an interest in addressing the negative toll of racism.

The Healing Center was launched in October, thanks to a generous gift from Carrie Towbes and John Lewis.

The center has four black doctoral student therapists ready to provide services to the black community in all of California. (All sessions remain on Zoom during COVID-19.)

The clinic is also developing webinars about racial stress and other topics.

Dr. Alison Cerezo, a colleague in the UCSB Department of Counseling, Clinical and School Psychology, helped to launch the new clinic.

“I am honored to help get the Healing Center off the ground,” Dr. Cerezo said in a news release. “In 2020 alone, we witnessed several high-profile murders of black Americans related to police brutality, part of a much longer history of anti-black violence in the U.S. At the same time, coronavirus put a spotlight on the ongoing health inequities that disproportionately affect black communities. What’s worse, there has been little to no formal efforts at the federal level to stop these injustices.

“Healing Center aims to provide a safe, culturally responsive space for black residents to get mental health support, and for that support to be provided by black therapists who have a keen understanding of the ways anti-black racism operates in U.S society. Further, it’s critical that black psychologists-in-training have a community of black therapists with whom they can learn from and thrive.”

To get help at the new Healing Center, email the clinic at hosford@ucsb.edu.

