UCSB competes at UCI’s Steve Scott Invite

Over this weekend, the UCSB track and field team took on local competitors on the Anteater Track at UCI’s Steve Scott Invite. Distance, sprint and field events were spread out over the two days and overall, the Gauchos excelled in the field events.

Sophomore Amanda Spear and junior Gabriela Sanchez kicked off the Friday field events with top marks in the hammer throw. Spear had a podium finish with her 51.69m throw and would stake her claim again in the discus with a 48.17m mark. Sanchez threw 50.30m for fourth place.

In the javelin throw, junior Kendall Martin threw 43.64 on her sixth and final attempt, which would earn her second place overall.

On Saturday afternoon, senior Jarett Chinn had a podium finish in the 800m, making it a competitive race as he crossed the finish line in 1:50.23 for second place.

A third place podium finish was secured by junior Jiana Boston in the triple jump after she jumped 11.67m on her fourth attempt.

In the high jump, junior Graham Michiels placed fourth with a mark of 2.01m.

Next on the docket for UCSB is the Big West Multis Championships and the Oxy Invite set for next weekend.

Daniel Moebus-Bowles writes about sports for UCSB.

email: sports@newspress.com