UCSB Dance Company to present ‘Rebound’

The Department of Theater and Dance will present UCSB Dance Company’s performance of “Rebound” at 7 p.m. March 3 and 4 in UCSB’s Ballet Studio Theater.

Artistic director Delila Moseley, in keeping with the equity, diversity, inclusion and access direction of the University of California, has invited a diverse group of choreographers to create or re-stage works for the company.

Guest artist Yusha-Marie Sorzano will draw on her Caribbean heritage in creating a new contemporary work for the whole company. Derion Loman, UCSB graduate, and partner Madison Olandt have co-choreographed a mesmerizing “Group Autogenics.”

From her living room last year, faculty member Nancy Colahan choreographed a series of poignant solos, which have been reset as “Pandemic Dances.” Repertory will also include a re-staging of the exuberant “Mazurkas” by José Limón, re-constructed by professor emerita Alice Condodina and “Ride” by Joshua Manculich.

Completing the program, Jayne Butler, a graduate of the Department of Theater and Dance and recipient of The Arnhold Award for Professionalism and Generosity of Spirit in 2021, has created a dance film featuring the company. The film explores the unique position that dancers experience as members of Generation Z in relation to social and climate issues, using the background of Santa Barbara open spaces to artistically support the choreography.

Tickets are $15 for the general public and $11 for UCSB faculty, staff, alumni and students, seniors and children.

For all in-person performances, the UCSB Department of Theater and Dance is following strict COVID-19 guidelines. To enter any of the venues, audience members either need to show proof of vaccination or a negative PCR test done in the last 72 hours.

For more information and tickets, call the UCSB Theater and Dance box office at 805-893-2064 or visit www.theaterdance.ucsb.edu.

