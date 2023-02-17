UCSB defeats LMU in nail-biter

The UCSB men’s tennis team earned a victory over Loyola Marymount University last weeked, improving to a perfect 8-0 with the win.

LMU claimed the doubles point with wins on Courts one and two, leaving the Gauchos needing a comeback in singles play. This was accomplished starting with straight-set wins by junior Phillip Jordan and freshman Conrad Brown on courts one and six, respectively. Following another pair of wins by LMU on courts two and four, UCSB junior Luka Mrsic and sophomore Gianluca Brunkow won the last two matches on courts three and five, respectively, to earn the Gauchos the 4-3 win.

“The margins are very slim in college tennis and while it’s been great to see different team members step up to win matches throughout the season, we will look to clean up our doubles the next couple days before we take on a tough Boise State team,” said UCSB Head Coach Blake Muller.

UCSB will take on Boise State today at the Arnhold Tennis Center before traveling to Malibu on Sunday to play the Pepperdine Waves.

