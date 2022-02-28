UCSB defeats UC Riverside in double overtime

RIVERSIDE.– The UCSB men’s basketball team picked up their third straight win in dramatic fashion Saturday night defeating UC Riverside on the road in double-overtime 97-90. Freshman guard was once again the star for UCSB men’s basketball posting his second 30-point game in a row with senior Amadou Sow adding 25 of his own in the gritty victory.

After dropping 31 on UC Davis just two days before, the freshman Mitchell had 30 points, scoring 25 of the points in the second half and OT. He went 11-for-17 with four assists and a rebound.

Sow went 10-for-18 with nine rebounds, two assists, and two steals. He kept the Gauchos alive early, scoring 16 in the first period.

Calvin Wishart had 15 points and Josh Pierre-Louis added 10 as well.

UCSB outshot UCR 57.4%-50% and scored 34 points off of the Highlanders’ 20 turnovers.

Neither team led by more than seven in the game that saw 12 lead changes and 16 ties.

The Gauchos led for much of the opening period, fueled by a 7-for-10 shooting performance by Sow.

The Gaucho made big free throws and a pair of field goals down the stretch to give his team a three-point lead heading into the locker room.

Mitchell went 4-for-7 with 13 points and three assists in the second half.

UCR shot 54.2% from the field to whittle its way back into the contest with senior center Callum McRae converting a three-point play with 24 seconds left to go to tie it up at 71-71.

Mitchell had a great look at the game-winner but the floater touched every side of the rim and fell out at the buzzer.

Mitchell added 12 more on a perfect 5-of-5 line during overtime periods, hitting clutch shots and keeping his team in front.

UCSB went up by as many as six but the Highlanders collected a late foul on a desperation shot that once again tied the game at 82-82. They even took the final shot of the period but could not convert as the two teams went into double-OT.

The Gauchos outscored the Highlanders 15-8 in the final period shooting 81.8% while holding host UCR to just 46.2%.

Clutch free-throws and big defensive plays finally sealed the victory for the Gauchos.

