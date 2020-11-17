UCSB Department of Theater/Dance to hold virtual play series

The UCSB Department of Theater and Dance is presenting “Generations,” a series of short plays created by the theater students.

Directed by Annie Torsiglieri, “Generations” opens Nov. 19 at 7 p.m. via Zoom and runs through Nov. 21.

The piece examines the stories of the performers’ ancestry and lineage, real and imagined.

Each performer delved into his/her past to learn from it through interviews, research and guided improvisation, featuring stories from Poland, Latvia, Mexico, India and more.

The audience will get to meet these people from the past through the stories of their great great great grandchildren, and the director hopes each audience member will feel the intimacy of storytelling.

The production is free and open to the public, and can be viewed at www.theaterdance.ucsb.edu.

In addition to the Nov. 19, 20 and 21 7 p.m. shows, there will be a matinee on Nov. 21 at 1 p.m.

