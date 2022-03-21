UCSB drops doubleheader against Hawai’i

By BRITT CALVILLO

UCSB SPORTS WRITER

The UCSB softball team opened up its three-game series against Hawai’i on Saturday with losses of 13-2 and 4-3.

GAME ONE

The Rainbow Wahine jumped out to a lead after putting up seven runs in the first and another five in the second. The Gauchos held the team scoreless for the following two innings, but the University of Hawai’i scored another run in the fifth.

UCSB opened up scoring in the bottom of the fifth. Sophomore Korie Thomas hit a powerful single to shortstop and advanced to second after sophomore Chloe Stewart walked.

Senior Maci Fines, who leads the Big West in triples, added to her standing by notching another to center field, bringing Thomas and Stewart across the plate. Unfortunately, those were the only runs from the Gauchos, ending the game at 13-2 in five innings.

GAME TWO

Bats were quiet for both teams in the first inning.

The Gauchos got on the board in the bottom of the second when senior Ally Nodohara hit a single bunt, but advanced to second after a throwing error by Hawai’i’s third baseman.

Tyler Goldstein then reached first base after another error by the Rainbow Wahine. Capitalizing on this, Nodohara made it home.

Both teams were scoreless in the third, but Hawai’i bats exploded in the top of the fourth inning scoring four runs off of five hits.

UCSB responded with a run in the fourth. Junior Thea Thies hit a single down the right line and advanced all the way to third after junior Sam Denehy also launched the ball down the right side.

Stewart put up a sacrifice fly to bring Thies home, moving the score to 4-2.

The last run of the game came from the Gauchos in the fifth. Sophomore Madelyn McNally hit a single to left field and quickly stole second after fellow sophomore Ashley Donaldson came to bat.

Donaldson then launched one out to center field and tallied her 10th RBI of the season as McNally crossed the plate.

Unfortunately, UCSB found no luck in the last two innings, and the game ended at 4-3.

Britt Calvillo writes about sports for UCSB.

email: sports@newspress.com