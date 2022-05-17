UCSB edges out Dixie State 8-7 to complete sweep

By DANIEL MOEBUS-BOWLES

There was no stopping No. 9 UCSB Baseball(36-11, 21-3) this weekend as the Gauchos swept Dixie State (19-31, 12-15) with a 8-7 win Sunday afternoon at Caesar Uyesaka Stadium.

With 92 total pitches, starter Ryan Gallagher (6-0) went five innings, racking up six Ks and only giving up five hits and one earned run.

Alex Shrier earned his second save of this season and in his career.

Christian Kirtley and Bryce Willits extended their on-base streaks to 36 and 34 games, respectively. Willits also tallied a double and a run.

Gianna Bloom saw some excitement today going two-for-three with his fifth home run of the year and three total RBI.

Nick Vogt also had a hit and scored two runs after a walk and a hit by pitch

Broc Mortensen scored two runs, one of which came on his 12th bomb of the year which leads the Big West.

Just like yesterday, the Trailblazers began the game with a run scored in the first, but Gallagher kept the damage limited, stranding a runner aboard with an inning-ending strikeout.

Looking sharp in their signature gold top uniforms, UCSB was undeterred by the run as Willits doubled to right field, Vogt walked, and Kirtley knocked them both in with a single to right to take the lead 2-1 in the bottom half of the inning.

The Gauchos continued to build on their lead as Bloom took the first pitch of the second frame deep toward left center to make it 3-1.

A single and an error allowed the Trailblazers to score and tie the game in the fourth frame.

Trailblazer pitching could not find the strike zone in the fifth, as walks loaded the bases and a fourth walk by Willow brought home Vogt. Bloom then singled to left to bring home Johnson and Kirtley, giving UCSB a three run lead to end the inning.

Dixie State gained two runs in the seventh to cut the lead to 6-5.

The Gauchos answered right back, as Kirtley took care of business in the bottom half with a lead off double followed by a right field bomb by Mortensen to stretch UCSB’s lead by three again.

Refusing to go down without a fight, the Trailblazers had well placed hits to score two runs in the top of the ninth, but Schrier was able to get the final out and earn his second save this week.

The Gauchos will return to Caesar Uyesaka Stadium tonight to take on the USC Trojans.

