UCSB, Florida to play men’s basketball game tonight; Idaho State to visit on Wednesday

The UCSB men’s basketball team will host Florida A&M at 7 p.m. tonight at The Thunderdome.

The Gauchos will go on to host Idaho State at 1 p.m. Wednesday at the Thunderdome.

In accordance with the California Department of Public Health regarding COVID-19, spectators are required to show proof of their full vaccination status or provide a proof of a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours of the start of the event. Masks are required.

Tonight’s match marks the UCSB Men’s Basketball Canned Food Drive where the Gauchos are encouraging fans to donate canned foods for local organizations.

Wednesday’s matchup with the Bengals from Idaho State will be free for all UCSB staff and faculty with ID.

Both games will air live on ESPN+ with Max Kelton and Gaucho legend Jerry Pimm on the call for UCSB. Additionally live stats can be found at UCSBGauchos.com.

Daniel Moebus-Bowles works in communications/media relations at UCSB.

