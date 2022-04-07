UCSB Gauchos humbled at Wyoming Cowboy Classic

CHANDLER, Ariz.— The UCSB men’s golf team placed 24th out of 25 teams down at the Wyoming Cowboy Classic this past week. The tournament was held on the Cattail Course of the Whirlwind Golf Club.

UCSB turned in a card of 300-298-300 for a team total of 898 (+34).

The Gauchos’ Blake McGovern had a decent showing shooting just five-over on the tournament at 78-72-71 for a 221, but in the deep field of talented playersm it was only good for tied for 83rd.

The Gauchos carded 170 pars, 30 birdies and an eagle.

UCSB will now return home to close out the season at Sandpiper Golf Club with the UCSB Collegiate Invitational, which is set to start with 36 holes Monday morning.

— Daniel Moebus-Bowles, UCSB sports writer