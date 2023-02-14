UCSB golf to compete at Orange County Collegiate Classic

The UCSB Golf team is ready to compete during their championship season as they kick off 2023 with the Orange County Collegiate Classic hosted by UC Irvine and Cal State Fullerton.

“After four months off of team competition, the guys are ready to get back on the road and start competing again,” Coach Massoletti said. “We have had some very competitive qualifying rounds and we are excited to start the Spring season. Our goal is to keep getting better every day and every event so that by the time we get to the conference championship in May, we are playing our best golf.”

The team will hit the green with a shotgun start beginning at 8:45 a.m. at the Coto de Caza Country Club. All nine universities that compete in this tournament will play 36 holes on Monday and compete in the final round on Tuesday. The Gauchos will take on the host schools of UC Irvine and Cal State Fullerton along with Cal Baptist, Cal Poly, University of British Columbia, Fraser Valley, UC Riverside and UC San Diego.

Competing for the Gauchos over the next two days in order are John Bush, Mason Benbrook, Andrew Ricci, Blake McGovern and Julian Maxwell in the starting five with Jay Martinez competing as an individual. The last time UCSB competed in a tournament was Saint Mary’s Invitational on Halloween.

Yardage for the course is 6,950 with a par 72. Live stats will be available throughout the tournament at golfstat.com.

