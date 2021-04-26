UCSB grad joins Patterson Self-Storage

COURTESY PHOTO

Christine Bjelland was chosen to fill the assistant property manager role at Patterson Self-Storage.

GOLETA — Patterson Self-Storage announced last week that it filled the role of assistant property manager.

Christine Bjelland is taking over the role. She is a UCSB graduate in business economics with an emphasis in accounting.

For the past 12 years, she worked with the Four Seasons Biltmore Resort in multiple positions. Ms. Bjelland also coaches the Bishop Diego High School cross country team in her spare time.

“Christine is a welcome addition to the Patterson team and is uniquely qualified for the position, bringing strong customer service and accounting skills to our team, along with her outgoing and friendly personality,” said Trudi Carey, president of the Carey Group, Inc. which manages Patterson Self-Storage properties. “She offers all that we look for in a self-storage manager.”

For more information, visit www.pattersonselfstorage.com.

— Grayce McCormick