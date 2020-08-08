UCSB graduate is developing dreams

COURTESY PHOTO

UCSB graduate and proud mother of three, Susie Willet has recently been appointed as the Dream Foundations new director of development.

The Dream Foundation announced Friday the appointment of UCSB graduate Susie Willet as its new director of development.

As the only national adult dream-granting organization, the Dream Foundation has fulfilled the final dreams of terminally ill adults for the past 25 years.

As a member of the foundation’s leadership team, Ms. Willet will work closely with the organization’s Chief Executive Officer and will be responsible for establishing a fundraising strategy that broadens the funding base for the foundation.

“We are incredibly humbled to welcome Susie,” CEO of the Dream Foundation Kisa Heyer said in a statement. “Her relationship-focused fundraising experience will be instrumental in her work here at Dream Foundation and to the success of our fundraising efforts.”

After receiving her bachelor’s degree in psychology and religious studies from UCSB, Ms. Willet fell in love with Santa Barbara and has professional experience with many other local organizations. She formerly worked with several tech start-ups as well as in sales and marketing with Visit Santa Barbara.

However, over the past six years Ms. Willet has worked at Westmont College, first serving as the college’s first director of donor relations and then more recently as senior director of corporate and foundation relations.

“I believe in doing meaningful work that both strengthens communities and has a lasting impact on people’s lives,” Ms. Willett said in a statement. “Dream Foundation provides life-changing experiences for people nearing the end of their lives and I am honored to take on this role to help achieve key fundraising goals for this important work.”

In addition to broadening the foundation’s fundraising base, the release states the proud mother of three will also ensure that philanthropy and fundraising are carried out in keeping with the organization’s values, mission, vision and plans.

With a nationwide community of hundreds of volunteers, hospices, health care organizations, committed individuals and corporate donors, the Dream Foundation is able to give 2,500 terminally ill adults their final dream every year. For more information about the Dream Foundation visit www.dreamfoundation.org.

