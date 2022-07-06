UCSB hires assistant swim coach

The UCSB swim program has announced the hiring of Zach Lebovic, who joined the Gauchos as an assistant coach Friday.

“After a year with only two coaches, we are super excited to welcome Zach to our team,” Head Coach Jaclyn Rosen said. “Zach has a ton of experience coaching and managing swim teams. He is very detail-oriented and really builds relationships with athletes. We welcome Zach back to California and are thrilled to have him on deck. He will elevate our staff and really enhance our student athlete experience.”

Lebovic most recently served in an assistant role with the Mckendree University swim team this past school year, aiding the coaching staff in all aspects of recruiting. He also had a full-time coaching position with Walter Schroeder Aquatic Club and was an aquatics co-director for The Town Club in Wisconsin.

As a student studying English at Lewis and Clark College in Portland Ore., Lebovic competed on the swim team for all four years, was named captain for his senior season in 2020-21 and was a Northwest Conference Finalist from 2018-20. Prior to this, he was the team captain at his high school, Santa Margarita Catholic.

Lebovic has additional experience working as a coach with Capo Masters in San Juan Capistrano, where he managed and wrote daily workouts for elite masters swimmers and triathletes. He has also spent time working with Nike Swim Camp and is an NCAA-certified recruiter.

Michael Jorgenson writes about sports for UCSB.

email: sports@newspress.com