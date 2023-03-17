Home Life UCSB hires Orianna Cacchione as ADA museum’s assistant director
UCSB hires Orianna Cacchione as ADA museum’s assistant director

COURTESY PHOTO
Dr. Orianna Cacchione is a specialist in contemporary Chinese art.

The UCSB Art, Design and Architecture Museum announced the hire of Dr. Orianna Cacchione as the museum’s new assistant director. 

Dr. Cacchione brings a new perspective to the museum, as she is a specialist in contemporary Chinese art. Dr. Cacchione holds a doctorate in art history, theory and criticism from UC San Diego.

Most recently, she has been the curator of Global Contemporary Art at the Smart Museum of Art for the past six years.

Prior to joining the Smart Museum, Dr. Cacchione was a curatorial fellow for East Asian Contemporary Art in the Department of Modern and Contemporary Art at the Art Institute of Chicago, where she was responsible for expanding the museum’s collection of contemporary art from East Asia. 

Additionally, she has taught various art history courses at the University of Chicago, UC San Diego and the School of the Art Institute of Chicago.

As the assistant director, Dr. Cacchione will work with the ADA museum director, Dr. Gabriel Ritter. Dr. Cacchione will help the museum develop new exhibitions and educational programs, and explore the balance between art and historical issues. 

Dr. Cacchione will begin her new position May 1.

The ADA Museum at the UCSB is a teaching museum and a resource for the wider Santa Barbara community. 

According to the museum’s website (www.museum.ucsb.edu), its mission is to “stimulate research, support artistic practice, and generate original programming through the museum’s collections.” 

email: abahnsen@newspress.com

FYI
The UCSB Art, Design and Architecture Museum is open noon to 5 p.m. Wednesdays through Sundays.
Admission to all exhibitions and programs are free, unless otherwise stated. On-campus parking is $8 for the full day. 
Visit www.museum.ucsb.edu for more information.

News-Press Correspondent

