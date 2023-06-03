UCSB hosts event for families

The UCSB Early Academic Outreach Program hosted a special event for families, geared toward first-generation college-bound students to learn more about the different parts of accessing higher education.

The conference took place on May 20.

“In the early outreach world, we know how critical parent involvement is for first-generation students considering higher education. It really can and does make the difference,” said Britt Ortiz, director of the Early Academic Outreach Program. “Preparing in middle and high school is so critical for getting into college after high school.”

— Liam Hibbert