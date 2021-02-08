UCSB hosts guests for ‘Race to Justice’

SANTA BARBARA — UCSB Art and Lectures will feature prominent speakers this month as part of the “Race to Justice” series.

At 5 p.m. Feb. 11, W. Kamau Bell, stand up comedian and host of CNN’s “United Shades of America,” will be part of a virtual discussion entitled “Ending Racism in About an Hour.” Mr. Bell has hosted three critically-acclaimed podcasts, and his latest stand-up routine entitled “Private School Negro” is streaming on Netflix.

On Feb. 23, former astronaut Mae Jemison will be discussing her experiences in a discussion titled “Overcoming Obstacles, Breaking Barriers and Reaching for the Stars.”

In 1992, Ms. Jemison boarded the space shuttle Endeavor, breaking barriers as the first woman of color in space. She now leads a program called the 100 Year Starship, a Pentagon-funded initiative that explores the future of space travel.

Tickets for each event are $10, and admission is free for UCSB students. To purchase tickets, visit artsandlectures.ucsb.edu/AllEvents.

— Madison Hirneisen