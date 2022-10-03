UCSB hosts singer-songwriter Carla Morrison

COURTESY PHOTO

Carla Morrison

Latin Grammy-winning pop star Carla Morrison is set to make her Santa Barbara debut Oct. 27 at UCSB Campbell Hall.

The singer-songwriter sold out major venues in Peru, Chile, Argentina and Mexico, as well as Los Angeles’ 5,900-seat Greek Theater before traveling to Santa Barbara for a more intimate Campbell Hall performance. She will perform songs from her 2021 release “El Renacimiento,” which has been called her “most personal album yet.”

The UCSB Arts & Lectures concert is set for 8 p.m.

Tickets range from $35 to $55 for the general public and $15 for UCSB students with ID.

To purchase, go to www.artsandlectures.ucsb edu or call 805-893-3535.

— Matt Smolensky