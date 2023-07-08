UCSB lab receives $18 million grant

NEWS-PRESS FILE

Congressman Salud Carbajal

The UCSB Materials Research Laboratory is set to receive $18 million in federal grants for developments on sustainable polymers, advanced biomaterials and facility support.

The National Science Foundation has announced that the UCSB research lab will receive the money over the course of six years. The award is aimed at helping to promote the research of more sustainable and recyclable polymers.

“This new funding ensures that UCSB researchers will continue to open doors in scientific advancement while benefiting our entire community through the results of their work,” said Congressman Salud Carbajal. “With these resources, our local community and businesses are able to gain access to top-tier facilities and cutting-edge research.”

The UCSB Materials Research Laboratory is one of the top five materials research facilities in the world.

– Liam Hibbert