UCSB Lands two players on Collegiate Baseball Preseason All-America Team

Collegiate Baseball News announced this morning the student-athletes who were selected as Preseason All-Americans. Upon this announcement, UCSB Baseball had two athletes receive second team recognition heading into the 2023 season.

The first athlete named a Second Team Preseason All-American is right-handed pitcher Ryan Gallagher. The Granite Bay, California native started in 15 games for the Gauchos and went 8-0 on the mound. He earned an ERA of 2.25 throughout the season, striking out 67 batters throughout the season. He earned Big West Freshman Pitcher of the Year while also earning All-Big West Second Team honors. To top off his stellar freshman season, Gallagher also received Freshman All-America Team honors from Collegiate Baseball.

Joining Gallagher with Second Team Preseason All-America honors is Mike Gutierrez. The Jurupa Valley, California native started in 15 games for the Gauchos last season, registering a 9-1 record across that time. His 3.19 ERA was good enough to notch All-Big West Second Team honors as he struck out 86 batters in 87.3 innings pitched.

The Gauchos finished last season with a 44-14 while making it to the NCAA Regional hosted by Stanford University. UCSB will release its 2023 schedule in the coming weeks.

Kristen Keller is the associate athletic director for communications and digital strategy at UCSB.

