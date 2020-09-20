UCSB makes ‘House Calls’

Viewers are encouraged to let Arts & Lectures come to them

Americana music star Nathaniel Rateliff will be one of many musicians performing live in the UCSB Arts & Lectures’ “House Calls” series, streamed right to viewers’ homes.

UCSB Arts & Lectures has announced the debut of “House Calls.”

It’s a series of virtual events from September through January featuring interactive online concerts, conversations and Q&As.

Tickets went on sale Sept. 10, and acts will include music by bluegrass phenom Billy Strings, alternative country singer/songwriter Jason Isbell, Americana music star Nathaniel Rateliff, and banjo and fiddle player Rhiannon Giddens with Francesco Turrisi.

TettGillian—Official cFinancialTimes At left, “House Calls” features a Sunday brunch concert from musician, historian, writer and podcaster Rhiannon Giddens with Francesco Turrisi. Viewers can enjoy the banjo and fiddle, along with a curated brunch from The Lark.At right, Financial Times U.S. Editor-at-Large Gillian Tett will address pressing economic issues in a lecture through House Calls. She predicted the 2008 financial crisis and foresaw the rise of populism with the electoral success of President Trump.





In addition, lectures will be given by 19th U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy, Financial Times U.S. Editor Gillian Tett and bestselling author Anne Lamott. Comedian, storyteller, director and actor Mike Birbiglia will also read from his new memoir, followed by an off-the-cuff Q&A with the audience.

There are 15 programs, each 60 minutes, and they’re designed to entertain, educate and inspire, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.

On top of the live, virtual performances, participants can also receive the full “House Calls” experience by ordering custom-crafted meals cooked by The Lark Executive Chef Jason Paluska and Loquita Executive Chef Nikolas Ramirez. Acme Hospitality will deliver the meals on participants’ doorsteps, with the links to order available on the Arts & Lectures website.

From the New York Times Crossword editor and NPR puzzlemaster to a Hawaiian ukulele rock star, entertainers will share their music, wisdom or humor from Nashville, Denmark, Ireland, Denver, Nottingham, Hawaii and New York for all of Santa Barbara to see.

The all-access pass, which includes all 15 events, is $140, or participants can buy advance tickets for individual events starting at $10. Tickets are free for UCSB students.

JASON ISBELL At left, bluegrass phenom Billy Strings will provide the virtual “House Calls” audience with elements of punk, country and folk rock. He was voted 2019 International Bluegrass Music Association Guitar Player of the Year. At right, four-time Grammy Award-winner Jason Isbell will come to viewers’ homes from Nashville with his Americana music. He drifts between rock, country and roots, and will provide an up-close solo show.





Order from UCSB Arts & Lectures by calling 805-893-3535, or order online at www.artsandlectures.ucsb.edu.

Along with House Calls, Arts & Lectures just announced another At Home series.

A&L co-commissioned “Complete Works: Table Top Shakespeare: At Home,” a project from Forced Entertainment that tells each of Shakespeare’s 36 plays with a single performer, household objects and a table.

These virtual performances use a comical and intimate manner to retell Shakespeare’s plays as a way of reaching international viewers via webcast.

Retelling the most popular plays such as “Macbeth,” “Romeo and Juliet,” “Hamlet” and “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” will be performers Robin Arthur, Jerry Killick, Richard Lowdon, Claire Marshall, Cathy Naden and Terry O’Connor. Several sets will be followed by post-show discussions over Zoom.

Plays will be broadcast for free over nine weeks, from Sept. 17 through Nov. 15. All performances will be at noon, and can be accessed via www.artsandlectures.ucsb.edu. To register for a post-show discussion, email feaftertalks@gmail.com with the date of the discussion.

