UCSB men’s basketball announces kids camp

The UCSB men’s basketball team has announced the dates for its annual kids camp.

This day camp will cover all of the fundamental skills boys and girls would need to become great basketball players. Regardless of skill level, kids between second and eighth grade will learn all aspects of the game while participating in a fun and interactive environment. Not only will they learn the offensive positions, but campers will also be taught life skills such as respect, responsibility, sportsmanship and teamwork from current UCSB players and coaches. Kids will be divided up into groups based on age and skill level.

The camp will run from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 9 a.m. to noon on Friday. Campers can bring their own lunch or order a lunch the morning of the camp. There will also be a camp store for kids to purchase snacks and drinks. All children attending the camp will receive a UCSB Camp shirt.

For more information or to register for the camp, visit ucsbgauchos.com.

– Kristen Keller