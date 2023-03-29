UCSB men’s basketball coach accepts contract extension

UCSB Director of Athletics Kelly Barsky has announced that head men’s basketball coach Joe Pasternack accepted a five-year contract extension, effective immediately.

“Coach Pasternack’s relentless energy, commitment to student athletes as well as the Gaucho campus and community and pursuit of basketball excellence have propelled the program onto the national stage,” Barsky said. “He has assembled an incredibly talented group of student athletes and staff while creating an energy in the Thunderdome that has ignited enthusiasm and shared Gaucho experiences. We value Joe’s contributions to our campus and community, and are thrilled that he, his wife Lindsay and family will remain in Santa Barbara, and we will continue to build upon the momentum gained and shared vision of service and connection.”

“I am very excited to continue to build the UC Santa Barbara basketball program to compete for championships,” Coach Pasternack said. “My family and I love Santa Barbara, our players, and the amazing community. I am extremely grateful to Kelly Barsky and Chancellor Yang for believing in our program.”

Pasternack has had an impressive career since coming to UCSB. Over the last six seasons, he has accumulated a 132-53 record, which translates to a .714 winning percentage, the third-best in the state of California behind San Diego State and Saint Mary’s. Along with that, Pasternack has led his team to two Big West Championships in three seasons, making two trips to March Madness in that time. This year he had his best season to date, breaking the record of the most wins in a season set in 1971 that he tied during his first season with the team.

The Gauchos finished the 2022-23 season with an overall 27-8 record, earning a share of The Big West Regular Season title while winning The Big West Championships and earning a bid to March Madness.

Kristen Keller is the associate athletic director for communications and digital strategy at UCSB.

