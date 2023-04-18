UCSB men’s basketball inks Jason Fontenet Jr.

The UCSB men’s basketball team is excited to add Jason Fontenet Jr. to the roster beginning this fall, the program announced today.

“I am really excited about the signing of Jason Fontenet,” said Head Coach Joe Pasternack. “Jason is the perfect fit for UC Santa Barbara. His talents as a player and his excellence in the classroom will help him stand out on campus.”

Fontenet comes to Santa Barbara from Bella Vista Prep in Arizona. The 6-foot-6-inch guard is capable of playing both guard positions as the Gauchos look for him to make an immediate impact in The Big West. His strong senior season helped him stand out amongst other players in the country as he earned Grind Session’s Player of the Week honors, putting up 35 points against prep powerhouse Huntington Prep (WV). Basketball runs in the family as his father was a standout point guard for Oregon State.

He will join this Gaucho team that is coming off their second March Madness appearance in three seasons. The Gauchos ended the 2022-23 season with an overall record of 27-8 with a Big West record of 15-5.

