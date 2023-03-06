UCSB men’s basketball secures share of Big West regular season title

The UCSB men’s basketball team (24-7, 15-5 Big West) were back in action for the final regular season game of the season as the Gauchos hosted the University of Hawai’i Rainbow Warriors. With the Big West Regular Season Title on the line, the Gauchos went to war against Hawai’i, coming out the other side on top with a commanding 81-61 victory.

With this win, the Gauchos secured the Co-Big West Regular Season Championship while setting a new university record for the most wins and the highest win percentage in a single season.

“The guys were so focused and ready heading into the night,” Coach Joe Pasternack said. “When the stakes are the highest and you’re playing together, it’s everything. I am just so proud of everybody.”

HOW IT HAPPENED

From the very first second of this game, the Gauchos lit up The Thunderdome. The home team caused Hawai’i to use one of their timeouts in the first four minutes as they took the early 10-2 lead. Instead of closing the gap, the Rainbow Warriors stayed at a distance as UC Santa Barbara extended their lead. Hawai’i could not stop the Gauchos’ offense, resulting in one of the best halves the Gauchos have had all season as they were up 46-26 after the first.

Once the second half began, the Gauchos picked up where they left off. The team hit a new gear as they applied even more pressure on the Rainbow Warriors, causing them to turn the ball over 12 times compared to the Gauchos’ four. By the final buzzer, UCSB was up by 20, taking the final game of the regular season 81-61.

LOOKING AT THE NUMBERS

– Seniors Miles Norris, Calvin Wishart and Andre Kelly were on fire for their final game in The Thunderdome. Norris led the team in scoring, registering 18 points while also adding on 10 rebounds for his fourth double-double of the season. Kelly also joined Norris with a double-double of his own, putting up 12 points while adding on 10 rebounds. On his way to 12 points, Kelly made six of his seven shots. Wishart was the final senior to finish with double-digit points, contributing 15 points.

– Ajay Mitchell was the third Gaucho to earn a double-double tonight. In typical Mitchell fashion, he earned his double-double with 11 assists and 10 points for his third of the season. He also added on three steals and five rebounds for a well-rounded performance.

– Cole Anderson is the last Gaucho to secure double-digit points in tonight’s victory. He ended the game with 14 points, going five-of-eight from the field, four of which were three-pointers.

UP NEXT

The Gauchos have concluded the 2022-23 regular season with this game as they now prepare for The Big West Championships at the Dollar Loan Center in Henderson, Nevada. Heading into the championships, the Gauchos are slated second and will play the winner of Long Beach State and Cal Poly. This game will be on Thursday at 6 p.m. Fans who can’t make the trip to Henderson can follow along through ESPN+.

Kristen Keller is the associate athletic director for communications and digital strategy at UCSB.

email: sports@newspress.com