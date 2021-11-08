UCSB Men’s Basketball to kick off regular season in Thunderdome

UCSB Men’s Basketball will host San Francisco State as the team opens the season on the Thunderdome’s hardwoods.

Big West champs, the Gauchos will raise a banner before the game to show off their successful run.

The Big West preseason coaches and media polls slot UCSB as most likely to take the title in the regular season this year. Seniors Amadou Sow and Miles Norris joined the roster of the preseason all-conference team.

Wednesday’s game will be the first regular-season game in the newly renovated Thunderdome.

To commemorate the occasion, DJ Ian will be spinning tracks throughout the game, and the Habit will be providing a free burger and side of fries for students.

The game will be broadcast on ESPN+.

— Annelise Hanshaw