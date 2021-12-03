UCSB men’s basketball to play Pepperdine

Big West Champions UCSB Men’s Basketball will face the Pepperdine Waves from the West Coast Conference at 7 tonight in the Thunderdome.
The Gauchos encourage fans to wear all white for a whiteout game.
The first 1,000 students to arrive at the home game will get a free UCSB basketball shirt, and the first 150 students receive a Freebirds burrito.
The Gauchos are going into the game hot off a second-half win over Arkansas-Pine Bluff, where the team went from a single-possession game to a 26-point lead in the second half. The team’s record this season is 3-2.
The Waves have a 2-7 record heading into the matchup and have yet to win an away game this season.
To purchase tickets, go to ucsbgauchos.com/tickets. All fans must show proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours of the game.
ESPN+ will livestream the matchup online.
— Annelise Hanshaw