UCSB men’s basketball to play Pepperdine

Big West Champions UCSB Men’s Basketball will face the Pepperdine Waves from the West Coast Conference at 7 tonight in the Thunderdome.

The Gauchos encourage fans to wear all white for a whiteout game.

The first 1,000 students to arrive at the home game will get a free UCSB basketball shirt, and the first 150 students receive a Freebirds burrito.

The Gauchos are going into the game hot off a second-half win over Arkansas-Pine Bluff, where the team went from a single-possession game to a 26-point lead in the second half. The team’s record this season is 3-2.

The Waves have a 2-7 record heading into the matchup and have yet to win an away game this season.

To purchase tickets, go to ucsbgauchos.com/tickets. All fans must show proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours of the game.

ESPN+ will livestream the matchup online.

— Annelise Hanshaw