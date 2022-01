Thursday’s matchup between UCSB and Cal Poly’s men’s basketball teams is canceled. The Gauchos announced the schedule change Monday morning, citing “COVID-19 protocols” as the cause.

The team’s Jan. 1 away game at UC Irvine was canceled as well.

Thursday’s game would have been the conference home opener. The next scheduled game is at 7 p.m. Saturday and will be played at home in the Thunderdome. Spectators are not permitted, but the game will be streamed live on ESPN+.

— Annelise Hanshaw