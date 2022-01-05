UCSB Men’s Basketball vs. Cal State Bakersfield game canceled

Saturday’s men’s basketball game between UCSB and Cal State Bakersfield is canceled due to COVID-19 protocols. The Gauchos announced the schedule change on Twitter on Tuesday afternoon.

The team’s last two games have been canceled as well — though all three cancellations have been prompted by the other teams.

The game is declared “no contest,” per Big West conference rules, and is not rescheduled.

The next scheduled game is at 7 p.m. Jan. 13 and will be played away at Long Beach State. Spectators are not permitted, but the game will be streamed live on ESPN+.

— Annelise Hanshaw